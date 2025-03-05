© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Sometimes, the little places you pass every day hold much more significance than you realize. Beccy Tanner takes us to one such spot.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita's City Council approved an agreement Tuesday that will transfer operation of the city's homeless shelter to a new nonprofit.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering a child tax credit for parents of children five years old and younger.
  • People visiting Old Town will be required to pay for parking despite a petition aimed at finding an alternate solution for businesses in the area.
  • Wichita school officials think they’ve lost a recent bond vote — though final results aren’t in yet.
  • After placing a 30-day hold on demolition of Crown Uptown Theatre, the Wichita City Council voted yesterday to extend its control over the building.
  • The Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding two opportunities for the public to comment on a Transportation Plan.
  • The National Weather Service in Wichita will hold its annual tornado drill today.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Tom Shine, and Beccy Tanner
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell