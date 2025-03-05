Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Sometimes, the little places you pass every day hold much more significance than you realize. Beccy Tanner takes us to one such spot.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita's City Council approved an agreement Tuesday that will transfer operation of the city's homeless shelter to a new nonprofit.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a child tax credit for parents of children five years old and younger.

People visiting Old Town will be required to pay for parking despite a petition aimed at finding an alternate solution for businesses in the area.

Wichita school officials think they’ve lost a recent bond vote — though final results aren’t in yet.

After placing a 30-day hold on demolition of Crown Uptown Theatre, the Wichita City Council voted yesterday to extend its control over the building.

The Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding two opportunities for the public to comment on a Transportation Plan.

The National Weather Service in Wichita will hold its annual tornado drill today.

