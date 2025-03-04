Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Nathaniel Ian Miller’s sophomore novel, Red Dog Farm, takes place on an Icelandic farm and follows a year in the life of a young man who willingly leaves university to help on the family farm. KMUW's Beth Golay recently asked Miller about the alure of the cold weather setting.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas Senator Jerry Moran remains steadfast in his support of Ukraine despite an explosive meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that reshuffled Congressional support for the country.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu will give her State of the City address later this month.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Planned Parenthood clinic is now accepting appointments for surgical abortions.

The Haskell Indian Nations University women’s basketball team is headed to the NAIA national tournament.

A University of Kansas study found costs for cancer screenings in Kansas vary based on where you live.

Rural Kansas grocers need help to continue providing fresh food to small towns.

The Mulvane Community Health and Wellness Fair is scheduled for Saturday.

