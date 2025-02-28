Friday, February 28, 2025

Mark Wentling likes to tell people he was born and raised in Kansas, but made in Africa. He's from El Dorado and Udall but spent more that 50 years in Africa, working first for the peace corps and later USAID. He was inducted this month into Wichita State's Fairmount College Hall of Fame, returning to the place where his long journey began, in the late 1960s.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Senate has narrowly approved a bill requiring school boards to be more transparent.

Wichita's Old Town Association has taken its first step toward establishing a 2% sales tax that will pay for parking in the district.

Kansas Republicans are renewing efforts to make state Supreme Court justices elected officials.

The Kansas Supreme Court has created a committee to research artificial intelligence and its potential use in the state legal system.

Kansas House members Thursday passed a bill that would eliminate the three-day grace period for mail-in ballots.

Former University of Kansas golfer and Topeka native Gary Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open, has been named winner of the PGA Tour's Courage Award.

McConnell Air Force Base will hold a career and education fair next week for veterans and base personnel.

