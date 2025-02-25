Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Sophie Madeline Dess's novel, "What You Make of Me," follows two tight knit adult siblings, Demetri and Ava, artists of very different mediums. KMUW's Beth Golay recently spoke with Dess about her debut.

Plus more on these stories:



Today is Election day for the Wichita School District bond issue.

Two candidates have filed to run for the District 1 seat on the Wichita City Council.

With President Donald Trump's new FBI director in place, employees at local field offices are bracing for possible layoffs.

Students and staff at Haskell Indian Nations University are still reeling after President Donald Trump’s administration cut nearly a quarter of the college’s workforce.

Federal data shows Kansas has some of the highest influenza activity in the nation.

Kansas lawmakers will once again consider transferring ownership of a significant historical site in Johnson County out of the state’s hands.

The Kansas Army National Guard is getting a new commander.

The National Weather Service will hold a statewide tornado drill next week.

