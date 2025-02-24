© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, February 24, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published February 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Elon Musk’s government cost cutting spree has at least temporarily hobbled a 70-year old foreign aid program that feeds hungry people and helps to keep Kansas farmers in business. As Frank Morris reports, Kansas Republicans are rushing to resurrect the Food for Peace initiative.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Today is the last day for advance in-person voting for the Wichita School District bond issue.
  • The Wichita City Council plans to extend the lease of a temporary library as renovation work continues on the Westlink Branch.
  • Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that will bring the state one step closer to opening a psychiatric hospital in South Wichita. Officials say it will help address growing need in the region.
  • University labs that research food and agriculture have stopped work after President Donald Trump froze the U-S Agency for International Development. The programs — including one at Kansas State — are in limbo.
  • Despite local efforts to conserve water, new data reveals the Ogallala aquifer in western Kansas continues to decline.
  • The Wichita-Sedgwick County historical Museum will resume its speaker series next month.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Jacinda Hall, Jim Meadows, Calen Moore, Frank Morris and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay