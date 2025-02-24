Monday, February 24, 2025

Elon Musk’s government cost cutting spree has at least temporarily hobbled a 70-year old foreign aid program that feeds hungry people and helps to keep Kansas farmers in business. As Frank Morris reports, Kansas Republicans are rushing to resurrect the Food for Peace initiative.

Plus more on these stories:

Today is the last day for advance in-person voting for the Wichita School District bond issue.

The Wichita City Council plans to extend the lease of a temporary library as renovation work continues on the Westlink Branch.

Kansas lawmakers have advanced a bill that will bring the state one step closer to opening a psychiatric hospital in South Wichita. Officials say it will help address growing need in the region.

University labs that research food and agriculture have stopped work after President Donald Trump froze the U-S Agency for International Development. The programs — including one at Kansas State — are in limbo.

Despite local efforts to conserve water, new data reveals the Ogallala aquifer in western Kansas continues to decline.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County historical Museum will resume its speaker series next month.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Rose Conlon, Jacinda Hall, Jim Meadows, Calen Moore, Frank Morris and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay