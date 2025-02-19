© 2025 KMUW
Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Wyandotte County, Kansas is experiencing one of the biggest tuberculosis outbreaks in recent U.S. history. Experts say it’s winding down, but emails obtained by the Kansas News Service show turmoil between the state and Wyandotte County health departments. Kansas News Service reporter Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and editor Stephen Koranda give us a behind-the-scenes look at whether this tension hindered outbreak response.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas Senate advanced a bill Tuesday aimed at preventing people from buying sugary foods with SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps.
  • Wichita has approved $150 thousand dollars for its water conservation rebate program in 2025.
  • It’s against Kansas law to own a pet raccoon. That could change if a proposed bill becomes law.
  • A previously de-commissioned public art project showcasing sculptures downtown will return after the City Council approved funding Tuesday.
  • Music Theatre Wichita is pushing for legislation that staff says would save it around $75,000 dollars annually.
  • The Wichita Recovery Coalition is hosting a housing fair.
  • In-person voting at satellite polling locations across Wichita will start Thursday.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Stephen Koranda, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
