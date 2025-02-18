© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published February 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
In his new novel, author Eric Puchner's Dream State explores the effects of climate change through a multi-generational saga. As he tells KMUW's Beth Golay, it begins when two people fall in love.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The University of Kansas is changing its admission requirements to allow students with lower high school grade point averages.
  • State lawmakers are considering a bill that could potentially revitalize the horse racing industry in Kansas.
  • Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence has fallen victim to the federal government budget cuts.
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis has a new president.
  • Kansas sorghum farmers want to see more research into new varieties and markets for the grain.
  • An appearance at Wichita State University by actor and author Ben Stein has been canceled.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
