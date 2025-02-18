Tuesday, February 18, 2025

In his new novel, author Eric Puchner's Dream State explores the effects of climate change through a multi-generational saga. As he tells KMUW's Beth Golay, it begins when two people fall in love.

Plus more on these stories:



The University of Kansas is changing its admission requirements to allow students with lower high school grade point averages.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that could potentially revitalize the horse racing industry in Kansas.

Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence has fallen victim to the federal government budget cuts.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis has a new president.

Kansas sorghum farmers want to see more research into new varieties and markets for the grain.

An appearance at Wichita State University by actor and author Ben Stein has been canceled.

