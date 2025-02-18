Tuesday, February 18, 2025
In his new novel, author Eric Puchner's Dream State explores the effects of climate change through a multi-generational saga. As he tells KMUW's Beth Golay, it begins when two people fall in love.
Plus more on these stories:
- The University of Kansas is changing its admission requirements to allow students with lower high school grade point averages.
- State lawmakers are considering a bill that could potentially revitalize the horse racing industry in Kansas.
- Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence has fallen victim to the federal government budget cuts.
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis has a new president.
- Kansas sorghum farmers want to see more research into new varieties and markets for the grain.
- An appearance at Wichita State University by actor and author Ben Stein has been canceled.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper