Monday, February 17, 2025

Voters in the Wichita school district will decide this month on a $450 million dollar bond issue. If approved, the district would close some schools and rebuild or expand others.

KMUW education reporter Suzanne Perez and KMUW news director Tom Shine talk about the details.

Plus more on these stories:



Advance voting for the Wichita School District bond issue begins tomorrow.

As the federal government weighs potential cuts to research funding, the University of Kansas says it’s preparing for possible terminations.

Many Kansas farmers are in limbo after a federal directive paused payments at the U-S Department of Agriculture.

A proposal is in the works to solve decades long wrangling over water for a central Kansas wildlife refuge.

After a historically warm winter last year, Michigan’s sturgeon season came back in full swing this month. It broke records for what’s known as one of the “shortest” fishing seasons.

Authorities say they have identified skeletal remains found in Oaklawn last year.

A former Kansas State University sports radio announcer has died.

