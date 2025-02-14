© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, February 14, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published February 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
In honor of valentines day, Carla Eckels talked with three people about that quintessential symbol of affection, the love song.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Within a few weeks, transgender minors in Kansans might lose access to gender-affirming care.
  • The city of Wichita is partnering with Ascension Via Christi to improve the health and wellness of firefighters.
  • Two bills in the Kansas Legislature seek to crack down on antisemitism in schools and on college campuses.
  • Kansas State University’s research and extension center in Wichita is hosting a Youth Lawn Mowing Clinic.
  • University labs that research food and agriculture have stopped work after President Donald Trump froze the US Agency for International Development.
  • The American Red Cross needs 200 volunteers to help install fire alarms around Wichita next month.
  • Monday is President’s Day, and many city of Wichita buildings and various services will be closed to observe the holiday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Jim Meadows, Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
