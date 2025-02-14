Friday, February 14, 2025

In honor of valentines day, Carla Eckels talked with three people about that quintessential symbol of affection, the love song.

Plus more on these stories:



Within a few weeks, transgender minors in Kansans might lose access to gender-affirming care.

The city of Wichita is partnering with Ascension Via Christi to improve the health and wellness of firefighters.

Two bills in the Kansas Legislature seek to crack down on antisemitism in schools and on college campuses.

Kansas State University’s research and extension center in Wichita is hosting a Youth Lawn Mowing Clinic.

University labs that research food and agriculture have stopped work after President Donald Trump froze the US Agency for International Development.

The American Red Cross needs 200 volunteers to help install fire alarms around Wichita next month.

Monday is President’s Day, and many city of Wichita buildings and various services will be closed to observe the holiday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Carla Eckels, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Jim Meadows, Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper