Thursday, February 13, 2025

Harvester Arts recently moved into new gallery space located in the Lux near 1st and Market. Meghan Miller, Mike Miller and Delilah Reed are showing new work there. They hope to fill the gallery and immerse the audience in “The Daisy Room Tie-In.”Torin Andersen talked with the three artists ahead of the exhibition and also was there on its opening night.

Plus more on these stories:



A Sedgwick County state legislator introduced a bill requiring courts to seal certain tenants' eviction records.

An order by the Trump administration could result in millions of dollars in lost funding for biomedical research in Kansas.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate many of the protections of tenure for college faculty.

An energy trading company will make a donation to a nonprofit following an investigation into the price of natural gas during a winter storm in 2021.

Following a large tuberculosis outbreak, Wyandotte County has parted ways with the director of its health department.

Kansas preschool programs are under fire from some state school board members who say they could be harming children.

The three-year investigation into voter fraud by former Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden targeted only one person for prosecution.

