Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Several years ago, singer-songwriter Lara Ruggles had landed her dream job working at an independent venue in Tucson, Arizona. Then COVID threatened the livelihood of numerous independent venue owners. Ruggles was among those who joined forces with National Independent Venue Association to secure relief for performance spaces impacted by the pandemic. Today, Ruggles remains committed to the mission of independent venues, as she recently told KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin.

Wichita and Sedgwick County are discussing how to spend $15.5 million dollars to ease the state’s opioid epidemic.

A Kansas bill would require students under 18 to get their parents’ permission to use a name other than the one on their birth certificate at school.

Kansas education leaders are considering changing the state assessment test for high school students.

A former astronaut has donated 15 state flags that he took to the moon to the Cosmosphere.

Bird watching is a fast-growing hobby. But you don’t need to be an expert to participate.

The Kansas Department of Commerce and NXTUS will host an event next month for startup companies and potential investors.

