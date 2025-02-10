Monday, February 10, 2025
Youth gymnastics helps kids burn off energy while developing discipline and confidence. Rose Conlon introduces us to a class of 5-year-old gymnasts.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Kansas City Chiefs came up short in their bid to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.
- Crews used a plane outfitted with lasers to search the Potomac River for debris from last month’s deadly plane crash.
- Advocates hope a pocket-sized red card will help people in Kansas understand their legal rights as immigration enforcement ramps up.
- Kansas does not have enough attorneys practicing law across the state, and some worry the situation could grow worse in the coming years.
- Kansas farmers might be the first to feel the effects of tariffs if they are imposed on major trading partners Canada and Mexico. Trade discussions are making some farmers nervous.
- Scientists at Pittsburg State University say some animals are bouncing back as heavy metal pollution decreases in a southeast Kansas river.
- Authorities have made several arrests related to burglaries targeting high-profile professional athletes.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rose Conlon, Mia Hennen, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay