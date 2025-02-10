© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, February 10, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published February 10, 2025
Youth gymnastics helps kids burn off energy while developing discipline and confidence. Rose Conlon introduces us to a class of 5-year-old gymnasts.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Kansas City Chiefs came up short in their bid to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.
  • Crews used a plane outfitted with lasers to search the Potomac River for debris from last month’s deadly plane crash.
  • Advocates hope a pocket-sized red card will help people in Kansas understand their legal rights as immigration enforcement ramps up.
  • Kansas does not have enough attorneys practicing law across the state, and some worry the situation could grow worse in the coming years.
  • Kansas farmers might be the first to feel the effects of tariffs if they are imposed on major trading partners Canada and Mexico. Trade discussions are making some farmers nervous.
  • Scientists at Pittsburg State University say some animals are bouncing back as heavy metal pollution decreases in a southeast Kansas river.
  • Authorities have made several arrests related to burglaries targeting high-profile professional athletes.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rose Conlon, Mia Hennen, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
