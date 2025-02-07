© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, February 7, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
To go to kindergarten in Kansas, you have to be 5 years old by August 31st. That's pretty much the only rule. But teachers say it helps if kids know a few things before they start school. Suzanne Perez went to kindergarten and brings us this report.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, has again introduced legislation that would expand Medicaid to an additional 150,000 Kansans.
  • President Donald Trump is closing the US Agency for International Development.
  • A proposed bill in Kansas would deny state funding to local law enforcement agencies who don’t assist federal deportation efforts.
  • President Donald Trump says he wants to replace the current computer system used by US air traffic controllers.
  • Missouri residents betting on the Kansas City Chiefs soon won’t need to travel to Kansas to place their wagers.
  • The City of Wichita will host a career fair on Monday.
  • Sharks are coming to Exploration Place.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Jacinda Hall, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
