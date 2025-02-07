Friday, February 7, 2025

To go to kindergarten in Kansas, you have to be 5 years old by August 31st. That's pretty much the only rule. But teachers say it helps if kids know a few things before they start school. Suzanne Perez went to kindergarten and brings us this report.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, has again introduced legislation that would expand Medicaid to an additional 150,000 Kansans.

President Donald Trump is closing the US Agency for International Development.

A proposed bill in Kansas would deny state funding to local law enforcement agencies who don’t assist federal deportation efforts.

President Donald Trump says he wants to replace the current computer system used by US air traffic controllers.

Missouri residents betting on the Kansas City Chiefs soon won’t need to travel to Kansas to place their wagers.

The City of Wichita will host a career fair on Monday.

Sharks are coming to Exploration Place.

