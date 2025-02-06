Thursday, February 6, 2025

Former Kansas Governors Mike Hayden and Kathleen Sebelius see potential danger in the current imbalance of power in the Kansas Legislature. They said as much at a recent event at the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. Both said that state government works best when there are more checks and balances in place. More from special correspondent, Jim McLean.

Kansas lawmakers have advanced a measure that could help more low-income families pay for school meals.

Sedgwick County approved $125,000 dollars to pay for health testing for communities impacted by groundwater contamination.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Kansas Statehouse Wednesday to criticize policy decisions by Republican President Donald Trump.

The Sedgwick County Commission wants a new study of the northwest bypass expressway.

U.S. Figure Skating will host a benefit event on March 2 to remember the lives lost in the Washington D.C. plane and helicopter crash last week.

Former Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden spent almost $140,000 dollars on a three-year voter fraud investigation that resulted in just one case being sent to prosecutors.

