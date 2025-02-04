Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Mona Acts Out by Mischa Berlinski is a novel set in the world of theatre in New York City, specifically, Shakespearean theatre. KMUW's Beth Golay visited with Berlinski about his novel, and how the #MeToo movement affected his characters and his plot.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita’s figure skating community gathered Monday at the Wichita Ice Center to mourn the victims of last week’s deadly plane crash. The crash has devastated the tight-knit community.
- Some Republicans in Kansas want the state to join calls for a national convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.
- Some Kansans might not be able to access their pharmacy tomorrow. Some independent pharmacies are temporarily closing to raise awareness of industry struggles.
- The Wichita school district will host a series of open houses next week where voters can tour schools and get information about a proposed bond issue.
- Friends University will offer free therapy to people in Kansas affected by last week’s plane crash.
- Five women say they will appeal a federal judge’s dismissal of their case against the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.
- The University of Kansas will play two baseball games at Equity Bank Park next month.
