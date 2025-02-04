Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Mona Acts Out by Mischa Berlinski is a novel set in the world of theatre in New York City, specifically, Shakespearean theatre. KMUW's Beth Golay visited with Berlinski about his novel, and how the #MeToo movement affected his characters and his plot.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita’s figure skating community gathered Monday at the Wichita Ice Center to mourn the victims of last week’s deadly plane crash. The crash has devastated the tight-knit community.

Some Republicans in Kansas want the state to join calls for a national convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.

Some Kansans might not be able to access their pharmacy tomorrow. Some independent pharmacies are temporarily closing to raise awareness of industry struggles.

The Wichita school district will host a series of open houses next week where voters can tour schools and get information about a proposed bond issue.

Friends University will offer free therapy to people in Kansas affected by last week’s plane crash.

Five women say they will appeal a federal judge’s dismissal of their case against the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.

The University of Kansas will play two baseball games at Equity Bank Park next month.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Debra Fraser

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Beth Golay, Peggy Lowe, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay