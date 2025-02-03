© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, February 3, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Wichita Fine Art Atelier was born of a love of the art. Also known as W-F-A-A, it began as a drawing club before it became clear that artists needed direction and know-how to advance their careers. After a trial run in the mall, WFAA moved into a multipurpose space leaning toward the arts. KMUW's Torin Andersen talked with co-founders and Vince Wood about the organization’s history, its services and its mission.

Plus we have more on these stories:

  • Relatives have identified two men from the Wichita area who were killed last week on American Airlines Flight 5342.
  • Butler Community College will observe a moment of silence this morning to remember a professor killed in last week’s plane crash.
  • Lawmakers are considering a bill that would speed up the deadline for court hearings about children in state custody. The bill could reduce the amount of time children are in foster care.
  • Researchers at Kansas State University are offering a solution to aquifer declines due to agriculture in western Kansas. It involves switching out certain crops.
  • Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote on the upcoming Bond issue for Wichita Public Schools.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Jacinda Hall, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

