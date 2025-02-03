Monday, February 3, 2025

Wichita Fine Art Atelier was born of a love of the art. Also known as W-F-A-A, it began as a drawing club before it became clear that artists needed direction and know-how to advance their careers. After a trial run in the mall, WFAA moved into a multipurpose space leaning toward the arts. KMUW's Torin Andersen talked with co-founders and Vince Wood about the organization’s history, its services and its mission.

Plus we have more on these stories:

Relatives have identified two men from the Wichita area who were killed last week on American Airlines Flight 5342.

Butler Community College will observe a moment of silence this morning to remember a professor killed in last week’s plane crash.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would speed up the deadline for court hearings about children in state custody. The bill could reduce the amount of time children are in foster care.

Researchers at Kansas State University are offering a solution to aquifer declines due to agriculture in western Kansas. It involves switching out certain crops.

Tomorrow is the last day to register to vote on the upcoming Bond issue for Wichita Public Schools.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Torin Andersen, Jacinda Hall, Dylan Lysen, Calen Moore and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay