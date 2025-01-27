Monday, January 27, 2025

The country inaugurated its newest president last week. Which led Beccy Tanner to start thinking about former presidents who have visited our state. Beccy takes us to a place that has two memorials remembering a presidential visit more than 100 years ago.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas anti-abortion leaders want to expand funding for crisis pregnancy centers and increase abortion data reporting requirements.

The amount of American crop, pasture and forestland owned by foreign investors continued to increase in 2023. That’s according to analysis by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Some rural Kansans have more options for health appointments outside regular work hours thanks to a federal grant.

Kansas has seen at least two cases of timber theft from wildlife areas in recent years.

A Wichita nonprofit will host a workshop next month focused on Healthy Relationships for Teens.

Ilia Malinin won his third straight men’s U-S figure skating title yesterday in Wichita.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to a third straight Super Bowl.

