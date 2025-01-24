Friday, January 24, 2025

There's nothing like being in a movie theater when the curtain goes up, the lights go down and the film begins. That's what draws movie lovers to the historic Orpheum theater for it's annual film series. Hugo Phan has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The Kansas Department of Education issued guidance to school districts Thursday regarding immigration enforcement around schools.

A security detail protecting former U.S secretary of state Mike Pompeo has been removed.

Kansas Republicans have introduced a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender children and teens.

Local nonprofits are hoping this year's count of the number of homeless Wichitans will be the most accurate effort yet.

Kansas lawmakers are debating a bill that would exempt the state from daylight saving time.

HumanKind Ministries has received $20,000 to keep food stocked at its Emergency Winter Shelter.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Hugo Phan, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper