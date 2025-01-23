Thursday, January 23, 2025

Community theater gives many would-be actors the opportunity to perform on stage. Or, in some cases, the chance to actually build the stage. Many Saturdays, Wichita Community Theater welcomes people who want to help construct sets for its next production. Torin Andersen talked with volunteers working on the upcoming production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Plus more on these stories:



More Kansas students would eat for free at school under a proposal from Democratic Governor Laura Kelly.

Sedgwick County approved an agreement with the state Wednesday that will release money to test communities impacted by groundwater contamination.

Semifinalists in the so-called “Oscars of the culinary world” were announced today Wednesday and a Wichita restaurant made the cut.

Public schools in Kansas would be able to hire chaplains under a measure being considered by state lawmakers.

Symphony in the Flint Hills is returning to Chase County for its 20th anniversary.

The Wichita Wind Surge has announced its new manager for the upcoming season.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu and members of the City Council were in Topeka Wednesday.

