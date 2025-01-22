Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Most schools have rules for recess that forbid any kind of rough-and-tumble activities, because they want kids to be safe. But some Wichita schools are trying a new approach that lets children play more freely, as KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports.

Wichita's City Council voted Tuesday to provide some funding for health testing for communities impacted by groundwater contamination.

Analysts expect Kansas lawmakers to consider proposals to expand access to sedation dentistry and behavioral health care this year.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at reducing taxes for property owners.

A 29-year-old man died at the Sedgwick County jail Monday night.

Riverfront Stadium is getting a new name.

