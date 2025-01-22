Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Most schools have rules for recess that forbid any kind of rough-and-tumble activities, because they want kids to be safe. But some Wichita schools are trying a new approach that lets children play more freely, as KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita's City Council voted Tuesday to provide some funding for health testing for communities impacted by groundwater contamination.
- Analysts expect Kansas lawmakers to consider proposals to expand access to sedation dentistry and behavioral health care this year.
- Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at reducing taxes for property owners.
- A 29-year-old man died at the Sedgwick County jail Monday night.
- Riverfront Stadium is getting a new name.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper