Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Most schools have rules for recess that forbid any kind of rough-and-tumble activities, because they want kids to be safe. But some Wichita schools are trying a new approach that lets children play more freely, as KMUW's Suzanne Perez reports.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita's City Council voted Tuesday to provide some funding for health testing for communities impacted by groundwater contamination.
  • Analysts expect Kansas lawmakers to consider proposals to expand access to sedation dentistry and behavioral health care this year.
  • Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill aimed at reducing taxes for property owners.
  • A 29-year-old man died at the Sedgwick County jail Monday night.
  • Riverfront Stadium is getting a new name.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
