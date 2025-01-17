Friday, January 17, 2025

On the first episode of The Range in 2020, we included a segment called En Route. Once a month Beth Golay and Hugo Phan would ride the many routes of Wichita Transit to bring us stories about the people who live here. Today is the final edition of En Route and Beth looks back at some of the people we've met along the way.

Plus more on these stories:



Democratic Governor Laura Kelly says she wants Kansas lawmakers to limit new spending as they craft the state’s 2026 budget.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a rising number of Kansans are seeking medical care for respiratory illnesses.

The Wichita Police Department graduated its latest recruit class Thursday.

Another school district in Johnson County is cracking down on student cellphone use.

A free dental clinic will be held today and Saturday in Hutchinson.

Farmers will get $31 billion dollars in economic and disaster relief from the US government.

Officials continue to investigate the death a 25-year-old prison inmate.

Many city of wichita facilities will be closed or have special hours Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Jacinda Hall, Kyle Palmer, Hugo Phan, Jess Savage, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper