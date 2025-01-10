© 2025 KMUW
KMUW offices will be closed today for the National Day of Mourning for President Jimmy Carter.
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, January 10, 2025

By Suzanne Perez
Published January 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Is collecting rare books becoming a lost art? Not for Philip McComish who owns Watermark West Rare Books in downtown Wichita. As Celia Hack tells us, he continues to adapt to keep his business alive.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A Kansas lawmaker wants to ditch clock changes twice a year. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, a bill in the Legislature would eliminate daylight saving time and keep standard time year-round.
  • School districts across Kansas are accepting applications for students who live outside their district boundaries.
  • Top Kansas Republicans say they want to amend the state constitution in an attempt to rein in rising property taxes for homeowners.
  • Officials working to end homelessness among veterans say they need help from landlords.
  • The Goddard school district will hold a special election this spring to ask voters for a $196 million bond issue to build and remodel schools.
  • Two new members of the Sedgwick County Commission will be sworn into office this weekend. Jeff Blubaugh and Stephanie Wise will take their oath of office on Sunday at 1.
  • Wichita firefighters won the annual holiday blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine
Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Dylan Lysen, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
