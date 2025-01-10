Friday, January 10, 2025

Is collecting rare books becoming a lost art? Not for Philip McComish who owns Watermark West Rare Books in downtown Wichita. As Celia Hack tells us, he continues to adapt to keep his business alive.

Plus more on these stories:



A Kansas lawmaker wants to ditch clock changes twice a year. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, a bill in the Legislature would eliminate daylight saving time and keep standard time year-round.

School districts across Kansas are accepting applications for students who live outside their district boundaries.

Top Kansas Republicans say they want to amend the state constitution in an attempt to rein in rising property taxes for homeowners.

Officials working to end homelessness among veterans say they need help from landlords.

The Goddard school district will hold a special election this spring to ask voters for a $196 million bond issue to build and remodel schools.

Two new members of the Sedgwick County Commission will be sworn into office this weekend. Jeff Blubaugh and Stephanie Wise will take their oath of office on Sunday at 1.

Wichita firefighters won the annual holiday blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross.

Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Tom Shine

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Dylan Lysen, and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay