Tuesday, January 7, 2024

Pulitzer-prize finalist Adam Haslett has a new novel out titled, Mothers and Sons. As he told KMUW's Beth Golay, the book explores some heavy themes... like grief, immigration, sexuality and politics.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita Police Homeless Outreach Team says it contacted more than 100 people living on the street during this weekend's winter storm, but most said 'no' to shelter.

Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport is returning to normal operations after dealing with snow and freezing temperatures during the weekend.

Cases of whooping cough, a type of respiratory infection, spiked in Kansas during the last quarter of 2024.

A southeast Kansas bank is fighting a $20 million dollar penalty from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Wichita high schools will begin hosting open house events this month for eighth-graders and students new to the district.

The president and CEO of Textron Aviation has been named to the executive committee for the aviation industry’s largest trade group.

Kansas City has been buzzing about the possibility of adding a professional women’s basketball team.

