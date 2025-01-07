Tuesday, January 7, 2024
Pulitzer-prize finalist Adam Haslett has a new novel out titled, Mothers and Sons. As he told KMUW's Beth Golay, the book explores some heavy themes... like grief, immigration, sexuality and politics.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita Police Homeless Outreach Team says it contacted more than 100 people living on the street during this weekend's winter storm, but most said 'no' to shelter.
- Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport is returning to normal operations after dealing with snow and freezing temperatures during the weekend.
- Cases of whooping cough, a type of respiratory infection, spiked in Kansas during the last quarter of 2024.
- A southeast Kansas bank is fighting a $20 million dollar penalty from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
- Wichita high schools will begin hosting open house events this month for eighth-graders and students new to the district.
- The president and CEO of Textron Aviation has been named to the executive committee for the aviation industry’s largest trade group.
- Kansas City has been buzzing about the possibility of adding a professional women’s basketball team.
