Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, January 7, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Pulitzer-prize finalist Adam Haslett has a new novel out titled, Mothers and Sons. As he told KMUW's Beth Golay, the book explores some heavy themes... like grief, immigration, sexuality and politics.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita Police Homeless Outreach Team says it contacted more than 100 people living on the street during this weekend's winter storm, but most said 'no' to shelter.
  • Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport is returning to normal operations after dealing with snow and freezing temperatures during the weekend.
  • Cases of whooping cough, a type of respiratory infection, spiked in Kansas during the last quarter of 2024.
  • A southeast Kansas bank is fighting a $20 million dollar penalty from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
  • Wichita high schools will begin hosting open house events this month for eighth-graders and students new to the district.
  • The president and CEO of Textron Aviation has been named to the executive committee for the aviation industry’s largest trade group.
  • Kansas City has been buzzing about the possibility of adding a professional women’s basketball team.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Kate Mays, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
