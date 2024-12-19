Thursday, December 19, 2024

The number of hunters in the U-S has been on the decline since the 19-80s. White men still represent the majority of hunters. But many Midwest states and outdoor organizations are trying to reach groups that haven’t historically participated in hunting. As Harvest Public Media contributor Teresa Homsi reports, women represent a growing demographic of hunters.

Plus more on these stories:



Holiday travel has brought a rise in flu and COVID-19 cases to Kansas.

The Sedgwick County Commission shared some of its priorities on Wednesday for the 2025 state legislative session.

Crews from the Kansas Geological Survey will work across western Kansas next month to measure the state’s groundwater resources.

Kansas officials say they’ve found new cases of avian influenza in commercial game bird operations in two counties.

The Harvey County Health Department will temporarily close beginning next week.

The head of the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson has joined the board of directors of the county’s oldest aviation club.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Contributors: Rose Conlon, Teresa Homsi, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper