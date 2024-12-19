© 2024 KMUW
Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
The number of hunters in the U-S has been on the decline since the 19-80s. White men still represent the majority of hunters. But many Midwest states and outdoor organizations are trying to reach groups that haven’t historically participated in hunting. As Harvest Public Media contributor Teresa Homsi reports, women represent a growing demographic of hunters.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Holiday travel has brought a rise in flu and COVID-19 cases to Kansas.
  • The Sedgwick County Commission shared some of its priorities on Wednesday for the 2025 state legislative session.
  • Crews from the Kansas Geological Survey will work across western Kansas next month to measure the state’s groundwater resources.
  • Kansas officials say they’ve found new cases of avian influenza in commercial game bird operations in two counties.
  • The Harvey County Health Department will temporarily close beginning next week.
  • The head of the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson has joined the board of directors of the county’s oldest aviation club.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Teresa Homsi, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
