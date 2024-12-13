© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, December 13, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Improvisational musicians Akio Jeimus and Julian Urrego will perform in Wichita tonight as a part of a short regional tour. Jeimus says that some of the uncertainty that comes with playing improvised music, frequently in non-traditional performance spaces, can actually enhance the creative experience. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Akio Jeimus and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A local nonprofit received a nearly $500,000 federal grant to provide free job training for workers to clean up polluted sites.
  • Immigrant rights organizations in Kansas are regrouping after a recent blow to health care access.
  • A consulting firm will deliver its findings to city and county officials following an investigation into a fatal fire last year.
  • Wichita Police are reminding people to take extra precautions this time of year because thieves are more active.
  • The US Department of Agriculture will begin testing the national milk supply for bird flu next week.
  • The president of the Wichita Wind Surge is retiring.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Skyler Rossi, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
