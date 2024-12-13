Friday, December 13, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Improvisational musicians Akio Jeimus and Julian Urrego will perform in Wichita tonight as a part of a short regional tour. Jeimus says that some of the uncertainty that comes with playing improvised music, frequently in non-traditional performance spaces, can actually enhance the creative experience. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Akio Jeimus and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- A local nonprofit received a nearly $500,000 federal grant to provide free job training for workers to clean up polluted sites.
- Immigrant rights organizations in Kansas are regrouping after a recent blow to health care access.
- A consulting firm will deliver its findings to city and county officials following an investigation into a fatal fire last year.
- Wichita Police are reminding people to take extra precautions this time of year because thieves are more active.
- The US Department of Agriculture will begin testing the national milk supply for bird flu next week.
- The president of the Wichita Wind Surge is retiring.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Skyler Rossi, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper