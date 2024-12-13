Friday, December 13, 2024

Improvisational musicians Akio Jeimus and Julian Urrego will perform in Wichita tonight as a part of a short regional tour. Jeimus says that some of the uncertainty that comes with playing improvised music, frequently in non-traditional performance spaces, can actually enhance the creative experience. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Akio Jeimus and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



A local nonprofit received a nearly $500,000 federal grant to provide free job training for workers to clean up polluted sites.

Immigrant rights organizations in Kansas are regrouping after a recent blow to health care access.

A consulting firm will deliver its findings to city and county officials following an investigation into a fatal fire last year.

Wichita Police are reminding people to take extra precautions this time of year because thieves are more active.

The US Department of Agriculture will begin testing the national milk supply for bird flu next week.

The president of the Wichita Wind Surge is retiring.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Skyler Rossi, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper