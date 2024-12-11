Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The Ogallala aquifer is a critical source of water in western Kansas, and it’s running dry. It plays a major role in the daily lives of Kansans. But a recent survey revealed half of Kansans say they have never heard of it. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on how the aquifer affects everyone in the state, even those who don’t live on top of it.

Wichita's City Council unanimously approved a new police union contract that will cost the city $3.2 million dollars more than it budgeted for in 2025.

Kansas education leaders reaffirmed Tuesday that they will stay out of any policy discussions about cellphones in schools.

A group of casino employees is asking Kansas lawmakers to ban smoking at the four state-owned casinos for the sake of their health.

Kansas wildlife rescue groups say seasonal bird migration is leading to increased spread of avian influenza in the state.

The remains of a Clay Center man killed during World War 2 have been identified.

Nine new deputies will graduate next week from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Detention Academy.

The second annual Kansas Global Holiday Market will be held Saturday at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita.

