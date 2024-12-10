© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published December 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Wild rice grows in shallow waterways in the Great Lakes Region and parts of Canada. It’s a plant that holds important ecological and cultural significance for tribal members and residents in the region. But as Harvest Public Media contributor Katie Thoresen reports … wild rice has been in decline since the early 1900s.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The city of Wichita found about 6,000 water service lines that will need to be replaced under the federal government's new lead pipe rules.
  • The group Downtown Wichita wants to grow the city’s core area over the next 10 years with the help of a design firm.
  • State health leaders are talking about ways to make rural Kansans healthier. The Kansas Health Institute recently hosted a conference on the subject.
  • State wildlife officials say some geese migrating through Kansas are carrying bird flu.
  • Security staffing levels at Kansas prisons have steadily improved in recent years.
  • The Greater Wichita YMCA will receive $2 million dollars if it can complete a fundraising challenge.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Dylan Lysen, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, and Katie Thoresen
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

