Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Wild rice grows in shallow waterways in the Great Lakes Region and parts of Canada. It’s a plant that holds important ecological and cultural significance for tribal members and residents in the region. But as Harvest Public Media contributor Katie Thoresen reports … wild rice has been in decline since the early 1900s.

Plus more on these stories:



The city of Wichita found about 6,000 water service lines that will need to be replaced under the federal government's new lead pipe rules.

The group Downtown Wichita wants to grow the city’s core area over the next 10 years with the help of a design firm.

State health leaders are talking about ways to make rural Kansans healthier. The Kansas Health Institute recently hosted a conference on the subject.

State wildlife officials say some geese migrating through Kansas are carrying bird flu.

Security staffing levels at Kansas prisons have steadily improved in recent years.

The Greater Wichita YMCA will receive $2 million dollars if it can complete a fundraising challenge.

