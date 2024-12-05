Thursday, December 5, 2024

Forest Standards Volume Four is the new album from Wichita musician David Lord. It's also the last in a series of records that Lord began making in Los Angeles in 2018 with producer Chris Schlarb. Each album takes up themes of the natural world and allows Lord to reimagine the idea of a jazz standard. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with David Lord and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita Mayor Lily Wu did not violate city policy, according to a ruling on Tuesday by the ethics board.

The Sedgwick County Commission rejected a move that would have moved all cultural and recreation organizations to being funded by sales tax.

The number of Wichita students who say they feel safe at school has fallen since last school year.

People affected by the Wichita Police Department’s Gang List are invited to an information session this weekend.

Some food pantries in Kansas are asking for donations because they see increased need this holiday season.

A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective who died by suicide on the eve of his trial was not supposed to have a gun.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez,

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

