Monday, November 25, 2024

Wichita’s Chock Chapple rose to reality TV fame this fall when he starred in ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette … a dating show for people later in life. In last week’s season finale, he got engaged to the show’s lead, Joan Vassos. Chapple spoke with Rose Conlon about where the couple is planning to live, their TV date in Wichita, and what it was like being on the show.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita immigration lawyers say they've seen a significant uptick in calls since Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Kansans for Life will hold its annual March and Rally for Life on January 29th in Topeka.

Kansas State University says farmers need much faster access to the results of crop trials because of changes in the market. We look at how K-State will do that.

Governor Laura Kelly will be the keynote speaker at the annual meeting of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County next month.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is offering some insight on what's next for her political career.

Wichita State is honoring Hall of Fame baseball coach Gene Stephenson.

