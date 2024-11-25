© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, November 25, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published November 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Wichita’s Chock Chapple rose to reality TV fame this fall when he starred in ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette … a dating show for people later in life. In last week’s season finale, he got engaged to the show’s lead, Joan Vassos. Chapple spoke with Rose Conlon about where the couple is planning to live, their TV date in Wichita, and what it was like being on the show.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita immigration lawyers say they've seen a significant uptick in calls since Donald Trump won the presidential election.
  • Kansans for Life will hold its annual March and Rally for Life on January 29th in Topeka.
  • Kansas State University says farmers need much faster access to the results of crop trials because of changes in the market. We look at how K-State will do that.
  • Governor Laura Kelly will be the keynote speaker at the annual meeting of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County next month.
  • Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is offering some insight on what's next for her political career.
  • Wichita State is honoring Hall of Fame baseball coach Gene Stephenson.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Rose Conlon, Celia Hack, Zane Irwin, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
