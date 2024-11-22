Friday, November 22, 2024

After she moved to Chicago from Wichita in 2021, musician Kristyn Chapman focused her creative energies on the new musical project, Morpho. Chapman says that Morpho's debut EP, Morpho Season, was inspired by events that happened before her move and some since. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Kristyn Chapman.

Plus we have more on these stories:

An emergency winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Wichita will open December 2nd.

Humankind Ministries needs volunteers to help set up its Winter Shelter in downtown Wichita.

Kansas lawmakers want to address a housing shortage in the state and create more affordable homes. They think that revising state laws on local zoning could be part of the answer.

Rachel Bell is the new chief communications officer for the Wichita school district.

A national nonprofit is recognizing a state representative from Kansas for bringing young lawmakers together behind bipartisan legislation.

Friends University will illuminate its Davis Clock Tower on Sunday, November 24.

