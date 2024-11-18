Monday, November 18, 2024

The Wichita Rowing Association turns 50 this year. KMUW's Tom Shine recently caught up with a new coach during practice on the Arkansas River. We find out more about the one sport that moves backward into the future.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita City Council will take up the issue of downtown parking again at its meeting this week.

More Kansas students could be getting free meals at school. But a new report shows that some districts aren’t taking advantage of federal free-meal program.

A citizens group wants to build a Holocaust Memorial Monument in Wichita.

A new report shows Kansas is still failing to meet several of its legal obligations to improve its foster care system. State lawmakers are calling for more urgency to address shortfalls as required by a 2021 federal court settlement.

A program from Kansas State University and the state’s sorghum commission wants to give farmers more information about the heat-tolerant crop

The United States might have more honey bee colonies than ever, according to Agriculture officials. But some beekeepers in the Midwest are struggling to keep their colonies alive.

Botanica’s annual Christmas lights display begins November 29th.

