Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Some Republican state lawmakers in Kansas want communities struggling with homelessness to use law enforcement to address the issue. But as Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, arresting people experiencing homelessness for minor crimes does not solve the problem. And may make it worse.

Plus more on these stories:

High levels of rainfall so far this November have not made a big dent in Wichita's drought. Cheney Reservoir, a key city water source, is still low.

Spirit AeroSystems announced Tuesday that plane maker Boeing will pay up to $350 million dollars in advance payments to the Wichita company.

Kansas education leaders will leave it up to local school districts to set policies on cellphones and other devices.

The Hutchinson school district will hold a special election next spring to ask voters for a $109.5 million dollar bond issue to build and remodel schools.

Kansas health officials are distributing money from a federal grant to 29 organizations across the state to help children exposed to illegal drugs by a parent or guardian.

Wichita's annual Gingerbread Village event will take place this weekend at Exploration Place.

