Friday, November 8, 2024

"The Game Camera" is a new short film that was co-written by Kansans Rolf Potts and Kristen Bush but the Kansas connections don't stop there. The film was shot on the couple's property near Salina and directed by Emily Railsback, who also grew up in Kansas. The filmmakers hope that "The Game Camera" will shed light on rural filmmaking, as well as the increasing impact women are having in film. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Kristen Bush, who also stars in "The Game Camera," and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansans can expect a new and improved unemployment website to launch November 19th.

Governor Laura Kelly is granting clemency to seven people, something she hasn't done since 2021.

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Wichita.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a teen at a state juvenile detention center in Junction City.

Applebee’s is suing the owners of a franchise group that abruptly closed eight locations in the Kansas City area last week, including six on the Kansas side.

The FBI has recovered $8 million dollars associated with a cryptocurrency scam that led to a bank failure in western Kansas.

Ukraine’s United Nations Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya will speak Tuesday at the University of Kansas.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Daniel Caudill, Mia Hennen, Dylan Lysen, Kate Mays, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper