Monday, November 4, 2024

Kansas isn’t a battleground state nationally, but several key races are on the ballot, including the makeup of the entire state Legislature. Experts say first-time voters could play a decisive role. That includes the thousands of Kansans who become new citizens each year. Rose Conlon of the Kansas News Service brings us the story.

Plus more on these stories:



Today is the last day for advance voting in Sedgwick County.

Wichita is holding a public meeting Thursday about its proposed parking plan. The city tweaked the plan since it received significant backlash this summer.

The Wichita school board will hear a proposal tonight to shift attendance boundaries for Isely Elementary School in Bel Aire.

Literacy among prison inmates is often below basic reading levels. A program for the only women’s prison in Kansas wants to change that. The effort is also helping incarcerated mothers and grandmothers connect with their families.

Toxic blue-green algae have bloomed on the biggest lake in Kansas for at least 14 years in a row. There are efforts to change that.

The Kansas Food Bank is gearing up for its busiest time of year as the holiday season approaches.

Wichita residents will have the chance to explore five historic homes dating back to the 19th and 20th centuries this week.



If you encounter voter intimidation, you can call the Justice Department’s District Election Officer for Kansas at 785-295-2850.

