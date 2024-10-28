Monday, October 28, 2024

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is one of the largest blocks of floodplain forest in the U.S. It’s a critical rest stop for migrating birds and a haven for fish and other wildlife. This year, the refuge celebrates its 100th birthday and the Midwesterners who had the foresight to save it. Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer has the story.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita had plans to build affordable housing alongside a future homeless shelter. But the city didn't receive the necessary tax credits to do so.

The city of Wichita has scheduled two more meetings to continue discussions on downtown parking.

Wichita is hoping to regain its title of “age-friendly city,” after losing it several years ago.

An advisory group studying the effects of technology and social media wants Kansas schools to limit the amount of time students spend on screens.

Officials with the Kansas Department of wildlife and Parks are considering creating a season for snag-fishing an invasive species of carp in the Kansas River.

Early in-person voting in Sedgwick County will expand to 17 more satellite locations this week.

James Rhatigan, who guided generations of students at Wichita State University, has died.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Rachel Cramer, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay