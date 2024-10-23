Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Incumbent Sarah Lopez is facing former city council member Jeff Blubaugh for the Sedgwick County Commission’s District 2 seat. Lopez is the lone Democrat on the commission. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron reports.

Plus more on these stories:



University of Kansas researchers are recommending that state officials offer more help to Kansans waiting years for disability support services.

Wichita water customers will likely see a higher rate increase than anticipated next year.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is trying to block a federal rule that extends health insurance eligibility to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA.

Wichita will receive $7 million dollars in federal funding for its Aquifer Storage and Recovery project.

A federal judge sentenced a Wichita man to two years of probation Monday for breaching the capitol during the January 6th insurrection.

The Wichita school district will host a workshop for athletes who plan to play in college.

A federal judge has dismissed an Olathe man’s defamation lawsuit against conservative lawmakers who falsely accused him of being a shooter at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade.

