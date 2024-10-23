© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, October 23, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Incumbent Sarah Lopez is facing former city council member Jeff Blubaugh for the Sedgwick County Commission’s District 2 seat. Lopez is the lone Democrat on the commission. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron reports.

Plus more on these stories:

  • University of Kansas researchers are recommending that state officials offer more help to Kansans waiting years for disability support services.
  • Wichita water customers will likely see a higher rate increase than anticipated next year.
  • Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is trying to block a federal rule that extends health insurance eligibility to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA.
  • Wichita will receive $7 million dollars in federal funding for its Aquifer Storage and Recovery project.
  • A federal judge sentenced a Wichita man to two years of probation Monday for breaching the capitol during the January 6th insurrection.
  • The Wichita school district will host a workshop for athletes who plan to play in college.
  • A federal judge has dismissed an Olathe man’s defamation lawsuit against conservative lawmakers who falsely accused him of being a shooter at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Peggy Lowe, Kavahn Mansouri, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
