Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Incumbent Sarah Lopez is facing former city council member Jeff Blubaugh for the Sedgwick County Commission’s District 2 seat. Lopez is the lone Democrat on the commission. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron reports.
Plus more on these stories:
- University of Kansas researchers are recommending that state officials offer more help to Kansans waiting years for disability support services.
- Wichita water customers will likely see a higher rate increase than anticipated next year.
- Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is trying to block a federal rule that extends health insurance eligibility to recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA.
- Wichita will receive $7 million dollars in federal funding for its Aquifer Storage and Recovery project.
- A federal judge sentenced a Wichita man to two years of probation Monday for breaching the capitol during the January 6th insurrection.
- The Wichita school district will host a workshop for athletes who plan to play in college.
- A federal judge has dismissed an Olathe man’s defamation lawsuit against conservative lawmakers who falsely accused him of being a shooter at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade.
Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Rose Conlon, Peggy Lowe, Kavahn Mansouri, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper