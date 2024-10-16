Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Women in Kansas and Missouri have fewer options on where to give birth, especially if they’re looking to give birth holistically, after a natural birthing center in Overland Park closed. As Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports, the closure worsens the existing shortage of birth care.
Plus more on these stories:
- The Wichita Police Department will install dozens more license plate readers and gunshot detection systems across the city in the coming year.
- Wichita Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting by law enforcement over the weekend.
- Thirty-two Kansas statehouse seats in Sedgwick County are up for grabs on election night next month.
- Advance voting by mail begins today for the November general election.
- Reading scores for Kansas students have improved slightly, and education leaders credit a change in literacy instruction.
- Scientists at Kansas State University say silage could be the third-biggest farm source of a potent greenhouse gas.
- The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to approve around $500,000 dollars in grant funding to about 40 arts organizations.
Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey,Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper