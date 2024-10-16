Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Women in Kansas and Missouri have fewer options on where to give birth, especially if they’re looking to give birth holistically, after a natural birthing center in Overland Park closed. As Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports, the closure worsens the existing shortage of birth care.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita Police Department will install dozens more license plate readers and gunshot detection systems across the city in the coming year.

Wichita Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting by law enforcement over the weekend.

Thirty-two Kansas statehouse seats in Sedgwick County are up for grabs on election night next month.

Advance voting by mail begins today for the November general election.

Reading scores for Kansas students have improved slightly, and education leaders credit a change in literacy instruction.

Scientists at Kansas State University say silage could be the third-biggest farm source of a potent greenhouse gas.

The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to approve around $500,000 dollars in grant funding to about 40 arts organizations.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Megan Bailey,Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper