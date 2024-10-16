© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published October 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Women in Kansas and Missouri have fewer options on where to give birth, especially if they’re looking to give birth holistically, after a natural birthing center in Overland Park closed. As Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports, the closure worsens the existing shortage of birth care.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The Wichita Police Department will install dozens more license plate readers and gunshot detection systems across the city in the coming year.
  • Wichita Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting by law enforcement over the weekend.
  • Thirty-two Kansas statehouse seats in Sedgwick County are up for grabs on election night next month.
  • Advance voting by mail begins today for the November general election.
  • Reading scores for Kansas students have improved slightly, and education leaders credit a change in literacy instruction.
  • Scientists at Kansas State University say silage could be the third-biggest farm source of a potent greenhouse gas.
  • The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to approve around $500,000 dollars in grant funding to about 40 arts organizations.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Megan Bailey,Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
