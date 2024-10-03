Thursday, October 3, 2024

The Forum's producing artistic director Kathryn Page Hauptman says that even though the songs in Tommy were first released in 1969, the lyrical themes remain relevant as ever today. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Kathryn Page Hauptman and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita home prices are predicted to grow almost 8% next year, according to a new report.

Some Kansas school districts are closing schools to cut costs.

An uncommon algae bloom dangerous to fish appeared in a Kansas lake for the first time this year.

Overall college enrollment is rising across Kansas, with around 2,000 more students attending a four-year school than there were last fall.

For three days next week, Oct. 7-9, Kansas universities will waive their application fees to try to get more students to apply to college.

A new dashboard to get residents connected to free or low-cost mental health and substance use services will be available to the public by the end of this week.

State health officials are reminding people to vaccinate their pets after a second positive rabies case in two weeks.

The Salvation Army will begin its annual Red Kettle Christmas campaign on November 1st.

Producers: Beth Golay and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

