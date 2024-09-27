Friday, September 27, 2024

The band Darlin' Maudie was a fixture of the Wichita music scene between 2003 and 2012. Now, after more than a decade of silence, the group has a new lineup and a reunion gig scheduled for this weekend with founding members Mike and Nick Evancho. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Nick Evancho and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Recovery Idol will celebrate ten years at Century II on Saturday by showcasing performers from previous years.

Kansas lawmakers want to beef up the state’s online security of sensitive information.

Sim Park in Riverside and some of its nearby streets will be closed during the evening starting in October.

The fall months mark the beginning of deer breeding season – also known as the “rut.”

The agency for public defenders in Kansas says it needs more funding and without it, people facing jail time will have weaker rights.

The ramp from westbound Kellogg to southbound I-135 will close beginning Tuesday.

The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve will host its Volunteer Seed Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 28

Producers: Haley Crowson

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Héctor Alejandro Arzate, Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper