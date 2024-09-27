© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, September 27, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

The band Darlin' Maudie was a fixture of the Wichita music scene between 2003 and 2012. Now, after more than a decade of silence, the group has a new lineup and a reunion gig scheduled for this weekend with founding members Mike and Nick Evancho. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Nick Evancho and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Recovery Idol will celebrate ten years at Century II on Saturday by showcasing performers from previous years.
  • Kansas lawmakers want to beef up the state’s online security of sensitive information.
  • Sim Park in Riverside and some of its nearby streets will be closed during the evening starting in October.
  • The fall months mark the beginning of deer breeding season – also known as the “rut.”
  • The agency for public defenders in Kansas says it needs more funding and without it, people facing jail time will have weaker rights.
  • The ramp from westbound Kellogg to southbound I-135 will close beginning Tuesday.
  • The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve will host its Volunteer Seed Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 28

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Héctor Alejandro Arzate, Megan Bailey, Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
