Friday, September 27, 2024

The band Darlin' Maudie was a fixture of the Wichita music scene between 2003 and 2012. Now, after more than a decade of silence, the group has a new lineup and a reunion gig scheduled for this weekend with founding members Mike and Nick Evancho. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Nick Evancho and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Recovery Idol will celebrate ten years at Century II on Saturday by showcasing performers from previous years.
- Kansas lawmakers want to beef up the state’s online security of sensitive information.
- Sim Park in Riverside and some of its nearby streets will be closed during the evening starting in October.
- The fall months mark the beginning of deer breeding season – also known as the “rut.”
- The agency for public defenders in Kansas says it needs more funding and without it, people facing jail time will have weaker rights.
- The ramp from westbound Kellogg to southbound I-135 will close beginning Tuesday.
- The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve will host its Volunteer Seed Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 28
