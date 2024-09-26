Thursday, September 26, 2024

There’s a fruit that grows throughout nearly half of the U-S that most people have never tried. It’s called the paw paw. While the fruit trees are native to much of the Midwest and East Coast, you won’t find them in many grocery stores. Harvest Public Media’s Kate Grumke reports on the push to popularize the elusive paw paw.

Plus more on these stories:



The Biden Administration has issued a disaster declaration for 14 Kansas counties affected by severe weather this summer.

The University of Kansas told students this month that it’s consolidating some diversity offices into one new Center for Student Engagement.

Police responded to two incidents at a Topeka foster care office earlier this year where children nearly died.

Extra law enforcement will be stationed at railroad crossings in Wichita this week in search of drivers violating state law.

The number of tourists in Kansas and how much they spent grew past pre-pandemic numbers last year, according to a new report.

The first major museum exhibition by contemporary artist Robert Peterson opens Saturday at the Wichita Art Museum.

