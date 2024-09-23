Monday, September 23, 2024

The Walnut Valley Festival began in Winfield in 1972. And Wayne Steadham has attended every one. He tells Jonathan Huber what his experience was like at the first festival … and why he keeps going back.

Plus more on these stories:

More than 120 people became new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Wichita last week. It was the final ceremony in Kansas before voter registration for the November election closes.

About 5 thousand Textron Aviation machinists went on strike this morning after rejecting the company's contract offer over the weekend.

Egg prices have spiked in recent months… peaking at three dollars and thirty cents per dozen this quarter. That’s according to the U-S Department of Agriculture. Here's why.

Some city park land will likely be affected by the ongoing K-96 expansion project.

Residents of Kansas City, Kansas, will soon have taller levees shielding their neighborhoods from floods.

A University of Kansas professor says trees are invading the Sunflower State and dramatically transforming the Great Plains.

Several groups in the Wichita-area will distribute naloxone kits on Thursday as part of National Save a Life Day.

