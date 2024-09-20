Friday, September 20, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri based band RXghost released the album Scaffolding earlier this year. The group's guitarist, vocalist and primary songwriter Josh Thomas says that the band has been a steady force in his life during difficult times. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Josh Thomas and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Machinists union members at Textron Aviation will vote Saturday on a new four-year contract.

Drought restrictions enacted by the city of Wichita earlier this year are likely to remain as water levels at Cheney Reservoir continue to drop.

The city of Wichita says nearly 77,000 police case records were accessed during a cyber attack earlier this year.

A new grant program in Kansas offers $1,000 annually to unpaid caregivers of someone with dementia.

Kansas universities will have more money for projects and operations next year if lawmakers approve the Kansas Board of Regents' appropriations request.

A political nonprofit says it accidentally sent Kansas ballot applications containing a key mistake to tens of thousands of Johnson County voters.

The head of the Senate agriculture committee—Debbie Stabenow —says funding for food assistance and conservation in the latest Farm Bill are nonnegotiable.

Bill Nye — known nationally as the “Science Guy” — will speak at a technology conference in Wichita next week.

The Dole VA Center will host an event to provide services to the homeless community today.

