Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, September 5, 2024

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Of all the businesses you might expect in tiny Eureka, Kansas, a master shoemaker from Italy making handmade custom boots is likely not one of them. Yet. this is where you’ll find Sam Vasta, quietly pursuing his craft in a small workshop behind his home. Tom Shine visits with Vasta, and takes us there.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Officials announced Wednesday that one of the country’s last remaining vaudeville theaters will soon undergo a major renovation.
  • The Sedgwick County Commission deferred a resolution Wednesday that would cap how much can be spent on quality of life organizations such as the zoo or Exploration Place.
  • The Sedgwick County commission voted to increase pay for the district attorney and sheriff's offices Wednesday.
  • A community group focused on preventing drug-related deaths is expanding with a new location in downtown Wichita.
  • Rotary Club of Wichita is sponsoring a sunflower-themed children’s play area at Exploration Place.
  • Wichita will host the National Junior College Athletic Association Soccer Championships for the next three years.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens tonight to open the 2024 NFL season.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
