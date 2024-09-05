Thursday, September 5, 2024

Of all the businesses you might expect in tiny Eureka, Kansas, a master shoemaker from Italy making handmade custom boots is likely not one of them. Yet. this is where you’ll find Sam Vasta, quietly pursuing his craft in a small workshop behind his home. Tom Shine visits with Vasta, and takes us there.

Officials announced Wednesday that one of the country’s last remaining vaudeville theaters will soon undergo a major renovation.

The Sedgwick County Commission deferred a resolution Wednesday that would cap how much can be spent on quality of life organizations such as the zoo or Exploration Place.

The Sedgwick County commission voted to increase pay for the district attorney and sheriff's offices Wednesday.

A community group focused on preventing drug-related deaths is expanding with a new location in downtown Wichita.

Rotary Club of Wichita is sponsoring a sunflower-themed children’s play area at Exploration Place.

Wichita will host the National Junior College Athletic Association Soccer Championships for the next three years.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens tonight to open the 2024 NFL season.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Megan Bailey, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper