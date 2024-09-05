Thursday, September 5, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Of all the businesses you might expect in tiny Eureka, Kansas, a master shoemaker from Italy making handmade custom boots is likely not one of them. Yet. this is where you’ll find Sam Vasta, quietly pursuing his craft in a small workshop behind his home. Tom Shine visits with Vasta, and takes us there.
Plus more on these stories:
- Officials announced Wednesday that one of the country’s last remaining vaudeville theaters will soon undergo a major renovation.
- The Sedgwick County Commission deferred a resolution Wednesday that would cap how much can be spent on quality of life organizations such as the zoo or Exploration Place.
- The Sedgwick County commission voted to increase pay for the district attorney and sheriff's offices Wednesday.
- A community group focused on preventing drug-related deaths is expanding with a new location in downtown Wichita.
- Rotary Club of Wichita is sponsoring a sunflower-themed children’s play area at Exploration Place.
- Wichita will host the National Junior College Athletic Association Soccer Championships for the next three years.
- The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens tonight to open the 2024 NFL season.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Megan Bailey, Kylie Cameron, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Suzanne Perez, Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay and Karlee Cooper