Tuesday, August 27, 2024

KMUW's Beth Golay talked with Amanda Jones, the author and subject of the memoir That Librarian. In their conversation, Jones explains how her life changed on July 19, 2022, after attending the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting.

**And a warning if you have kids nearby. Be aware this conversation contains content that may not be suitable for everyone.**

Plus more on these stories:



The water levels at Cheney Reservoir continue to drop, despite weekend rains and water restrictions in place by the city of Wichita.

A body found inside a wrecked truck in Harvey County is believed to be that of 42-year-old Jonathan Clayton, who is the interim city clerk in Peabody, and who's been missing since August 3rd.

An outbreak of about 50 tuberculosis cases has been confirmed in a Wyandotte County community.

Kansans in Dodge City will soon have safer and more reliable drinking water.

The Newton school district opened a new playground Monday that is designed for children who use wheelchairs or walkers.

The population in Kansas is expected to increase by nearly half a million over the next 50 years, with significant growth in the state’s Hispanic population.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum will host free daytime concerts every Wednesday in September.

Producers: Haley Crowson

Editors: Suzanne Perez and Haley Crowson

Contributors: Beth Golay, Celia Hack, Mia Hennen, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, and J. Schafer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

