Friday, August 23, 2024

Musician Ruthie Foster has been nominated for five Grammy awards, has been inducted into the Texas Music Hall of Fame and has won multiple awards in the blues community. Her life and career are reflected in the songs on her latest album, called "Mileage." KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Ruthie Foster and has more.

A new building opened on the Wichita State campus this week.

Several local nonprofits are hosting an overdose awareness and memorial event Saturday at the Mid-America All Indian Center.

The top Republican brass in Kansas met last night in Mission Hills to raise money for Donald Trump's campaign for president.

The City of Wichita says it’s seen a dramatic reduction in water usage since it enacted restrictions earlier this month.

Kansas drivers will soon see license plates on the roads with a new design that they chose in a vote late last year.

The NBC World Series will begin operating independently again next year.

Producers: Haley Crowson

Editors: Tom Shine and Haley Crowson

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Kylie Cameron, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper