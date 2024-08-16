© 2024 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, August 16, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published August 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

School will be a new experience for some students this fall, and for some teachers. We talk with a first-year teacher who’s feeling a little bit like the kindergartners in her class.

Plus more on these stories:

  • A lack of affordable housing in Kansas may be driving an increase in homelessness. A new study shows a nearly 7 percent increase of people experiencing homelessness in the state.
  • A panel of Kansas lawmakers and the governor approved a settlement Thursday for a former state employee, who alleged discrimination based on their transgender identity.
  • US Attorney General Merrick Garland was in Wichita Thursday to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement leaders.
  • The city of Wichita has updated its pet ordinances in an effort to prevent overcrowding in its shelter.
  • The Wichita State University Athletic department will hold its annual garage sale next month.

Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
