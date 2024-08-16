Friday, August 16, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
School will be a new experience for some students this fall, and for some teachers. We talk with a first-year teacher who’s feeling a little bit like the kindergartners in her class.
Plus more on these stories:
- A lack of affordable housing in Kansas may be driving an increase in homelessness. A new study shows a nearly 7 percent increase of people experiencing homelessness in the state.
- A panel of Kansas lawmakers and the governor approved a settlement Thursday for a former state employee, who alleged discrimination based on their transgender identity.
- US Attorney General Merrick Garland was in Wichita Thursday to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement leaders.
- The city of Wichita has updated its pet ordinances in an effort to prevent overcrowding in its shelter.
- The Wichita State University Athletic department will hold its annual garage sale next month.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay