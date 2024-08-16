Friday, August 16, 2024

School will be a new experience for some students this fall, and for some teachers. We talk with a first-year teacher who’s feeling a little bit like the kindergartners in her class.

Plus more on these stories:



A lack of affordable housing in Kansas may be driving an increase in homelessness. A new study shows a nearly 7 percent increase of people experiencing homelessness in the state.

A panel of Kansas lawmakers and the governor approved a settlement Thursday for a former state employee, who alleged discrimination based on their transgender identity.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland was in Wichita Thursday to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement leaders.

The city of Wichita has updated its pet ordinances in an effort to prevent overcrowding in its shelter.

The Wichita State University Athletic department will hold its annual garage sale next month.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Kylie Cameron, Zane Irwin, Dylan Lysen, Suzanne Perez, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay