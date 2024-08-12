Monday, August 12, 2024

As students across the state get ready to return next week, the Annoor Islamic School is preparing classes in reading, writing, and memorizing of the Quran in Arabic. Carla Eckels visited the school in North Wichita and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



New projections show that the number of students attending Kansas public schools will continue to fall over the next decade.

The water in the Kansas River is safer for humans than half a century ago, but some forms of pollution remain a problem.

The new CEO of Boeing will tour Spirit AeroSystems and the National Center for Aviation Training this afternoon.

The Sedgwick County health department and Wichita Public Schools will begin offering its yearly no-cost vaccination clinic this Saturday.

A nonprofit organization in Clay County wants to help its local agricultural community better deal with stress and depression.'

Mitch Holthus the radio voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, will speak at Butler Community College next month.

The company that runs Intrust Bank Arena and Century II will hold a job fair tomorrow.

