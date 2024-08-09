Friday, August 9, 2024

Kansas City-based blues artist Samantha Fish spent much of 2023 on tour in support of her collaborative album with Jesse Dayton, Death Wish Blues. Fish says that the high energy shows the pair performed during their time together inspired her current solo performances. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Fish and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The Wichita school district is launching an experimental micro-school designed to lure back families who have left public schools.

New Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg is scheduled to visit Wichita on Monday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will be the face of a national group aiming to get more Democratic candidates elected as state governors.

Eisenhower National Airport set a passenger record in June as commercial air traffic continues to grow nationally.

Democrat Wanda Brownlee Paige defeated incumbent lawmaker Marvin Robinson the Second this week in a pivotal primary contest for the Kansas House of Representatives.

The Sedgwick County Zoo has added a new member to its Downing Gorilla Forest.

