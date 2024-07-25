Thursday, July 25, 2024
Women in the United States are dying from pregnancy-related causes more often than in other high-income nations. For Black and brown women, death rates are even higher. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service tells the story of one Kansas mother who recently died of maternal sepsis
Plus more on these stories:
- Some school districts across Kansas are getting an influx of new students as part of a statewide open enrollment law.
- The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to allow bonds to be sold to pay for a new administrative building.
- A new study finds oil and gas wells in Kansas are increasingly in the path of wildfires.
- If you find yourself flying over Lawrence, Kansas, and look down, you just might see a half-acre crop portrait of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
- The Sedgwick County Zoo is the new home for two orphaned black bear cubs from Oregon.
- Grace Presbyterian and First Presbyterian churches and the International Rescue Committee are partnering for a back-to-school event Saturday.
- Hope Wichita is hosting its annual back-to-school event on Saturday.
Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Isy Ordoñez, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, Ainsley Smyth, and Sam Zeff
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay