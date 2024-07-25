Thursday, July 25, 2024

Women in the United States are dying from pregnancy-related causes more often than in other high-income nations. For Black and brown women, death rates are even higher. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service tells the story of one Kansas mother who recently died of maternal sepsis

Plus more on these stories:



Some school districts across Kansas are getting an influx of new students as part of a statewide open enrollment law.

The Sedgwick County Commission voted Wednesday to allow bonds to be sold to pay for a new administrative building.

A new study finds oil and gas wells in Kansas are increasingly in the path of wildfires.

If you find yourself flying over Lawrence, Kansas, and look down, you just might see a half-acre crop portrait of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is the new home for two orphaned black bear cubs from Oregon.

Grace Presbyterian and First Presbyterian churches and the International Rescue Committee are partnering for a back-to-school event Saturday.

Hope Wichita is hosting its annual back-to-school event on Saturday.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Celia Hack, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Isy Ordoñez, Suzanne Perez, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Tom Shine, Ainsley Smyth, and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

