Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Juliet Grames’ new novel, The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia begins with her 27-year-old protagonist, Francesca, traveling to Southern Italy on a charity mission. But, as the author recently told me, trouble arrives when Francesca does.
Plus more on these stories:
- Machinists Union members at Textron Aviation have voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations with the company fail this fall.
- The ramp from eastbound Kellogg to northbound I-135 will close beginning this morning.
- Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Monday another charge against the man suspected of starting the Super Bowl parade shootings.
- Sedgwick County voters have until next Tuesday to request an advance ballot for the August primary election.
- The dairy industry and consumers have not felt the impact of bird flu on milk prices … at least not yet.
- Rural Kansas schools, health departments, community centers and colleges are being equipped with naloxone.
- Downtown Salina will have a flowing river by the end of 2030 – along with trails and boat launches.
