Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Juliet Grames’ new novel, The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia begins with her 27-year-old protagonist, Francesca, traveling to Southern Italy on a charity mission. But, as the author recently told me, trouble arrives when Francesca does.

Plus more on these stories:



Machinists Union members at Textron Aviation have voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations with the company fail this fall.

The ramp from eastbound Kellogg to northbound I-135 will close beginning this morning.

Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Monday another charge against the man suspected of starting the Super Bowl parade shootings.

Sedgwick County voters have until next Tuesday to request an advance ballot for the August primary election.

The dairy industry and consumers have not felt the impact of bird flu on milk prices … at least not yet.

Rural Kansas schools, health departments, community centers and colleges are being equipped with naloxone.

Downtown Salina will have a flowing river by the end of 2030 – along with trails and boat launches.

Producer: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Will Bauer, Kylie Cameron, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Peggy Lowe, Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smyth

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

