© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

By Beth Golay
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Juliet Grames’ new novel, The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia begins with her 27-year-old protagonist, Francesca, traveling to Southern Italy on a charity mission. But, as the author recently told me, trouble arrives when Francesca does.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Machinists Union members at Textron Aviation have voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations with the company fail this fall.
  • The ramp from eastbound Kellogg to northbound I-135 will close beginning this morning.
  • Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Monday another charge against the man suspected of starting the Super Bowl parade shootings.
  • Sedgwick County voters have until next Tuesday to request an advance ballot for the August primary election.
  • The dairy industry and consumers have not felt the impact of bird flu on milk prices … at least not yet.
  • Rural Kansas schools, health departments, community centers and colleges are being equipped with naloxone.
  • Downtown Salina will have a flowing river by the end of 2030 – along with trails and boat launches.

Producer: Beth Golay
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Will Bauer, Kylie Cameron, Beth Golay, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Peggy Lowe, Tom Shine, and Ainsley Smyth
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay